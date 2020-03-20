Plenty Of Sun In Florida Friday

Friday may start with some Gulf coast and inland fog, but the day will feature plenty of sun and a few clouds on a brisk ocean breeze. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Atlantic coast. Highs on Friday will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Saturday will be sunny along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see a nice mix of sun and clouds. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Look for sunny skies around South Florida on Sunday. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Monday will feature lots of sun along the Gulf coast and a mix of sun and clouds elsewhere. Monday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Sunny skies will prevail around South Florida on Tuesday. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-80s again.