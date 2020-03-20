Home Weather Plenty Of Sun In Florida Friday

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Friday may start with some Gulf coast and inland fog, but the day will feature plenty of sun and a few clouds on a brisk ocean breeze.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Atlantic coast.  Highs on Friday will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Saturday will be sunny along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see a nice mix of sun and clouds.  Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Look for sunny skies around South Florida on Sunday.  Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Monday will feature lots of sun along the Gulf coast and a mix of sun and clouds elsewhere.  Monday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Sunny skies will prevail around South Florida on Tuesday.  Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-80s again.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

