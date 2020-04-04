Home Weather Mostly Sunny Saturday For Florida

Mostly Sunny Saturday For Florida

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Saturday features plenty of sun and a few clouds as our stretch of pleasant and dry days continues.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place this weekend along the Palm Beach County coast, and a moderate rip current risk is in place along the Broward and Miami-Dade coasts.  So stay away from the beaches and enjoy the nice weather in your own backyard.  Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the mid-80s, except for some readings in the low 80s right at the Atlantic coast.

Sunday will be mostly sunny again, but a few passing showers will move through the east coast metro area from mid-afternoon to early evening.  Sunday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will bring good sun and a few clouds to the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see a mix of sun and clouds on a building breeze.  Monday’s highs will be in the mid-80s along the Gulf coast and the low 80s in the east coast metro area.

Tuesday will feature sunny skies along the Gulf coast and a mix of sun and clouds in the east coast metro area.  Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Wednesday will be sunny and hot.  Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

