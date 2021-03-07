Mostly Sunny And Breezy Sunday In Florida

Sunday starts with some east coast showers in the morning. The day features lots of sun and a few clouds on a strong and gusty breeze. Look for an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents along the Atlantic coast. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-70s.

Monday morning lows will range from the low 50s to the low 60s. Look for another mostly sunny and breezy day. Monday’s highs will be in the low 70s in the east coast metro area and the mid-70s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will see a mix of sun and clouds and very breezy conditions. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-70s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will continue our trend of mostly sunny and very breezy days. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-70s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will feature lots of sun and a few clouds at times. Look for a gusty breeze in the east coast metro area. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.