Home Weather Lots Of Sun For Florida Sunday

Lots Of Sun For Florida Sunday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Sunday features lots of sun and a few clouds at times.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast.  Highs on Sunday will be in the low 80s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

 

Monday will bring good sun and some clouds to the east coast metro area and sunny skies to the Gulf coast.  Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and near 80 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will feature a nice mix of sun and clouds in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will be sunny again.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Wednesday features lots of sun with a few clouds at times.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds.  Look for a few showers near the Gulf coast.  Highs on Thursday will be in the mid 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here