Lots Of Sun For Florida Sunday

Sunday features lots of sun and a few clouds at times. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 80s.

Monday will bring good sun and some clouds to the east coast metro area and sunny skies to the Gulf coast. Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and near 80 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will feature a nice mix of sun and clouds in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will be sunny again. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Wednesday features lots of sun with a few clouds at times. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds. Look for a few showers near the Gulf coast. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.