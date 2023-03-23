Home Weather Lots Of Spring Sunshine

Lots Of Spring Sunshine

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Thursday features a mild morning.  Then look for lots of sun with just a few clouds at times.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Thursday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will bring plenty of sun with some clouds in spots as our temperatures continue to climb.  Friday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Saturday will feature lots of sun and a few clouds on a warm and brisk breeze.  Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Sunday will continue our stretch of sunny, warm, and dry days.  Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Monday’s forecast calls for more of the same — lots of hot sun.  Highs on Monday will be in the upper 80s.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

