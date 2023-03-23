Lots Of Spring Sunshine

Thursday features a mild morning. Then look for lots of sun with just a few clouds at times. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Thursday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Friday will bring plenty of sun with some clouds in spots as our temperatures continue to climb. Friday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Saturday will feature lots of sun and a few clouds on a warm and brisk breeze. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Sunday will continue our stretch of sunny, warm, and dry days. Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Monday’s forecast calls for more of the same — lots of hot sun. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 80s.