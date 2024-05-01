The First Known Ice Cream Sandwich Was In 1894 And Used Sponge Cake With Ice Cream Between.

The First Known Ice Cream Sandwich Was In 1894 And Used Sponge...

Updated May 1, 2024

(August 2, 2019) On August 2nd, National Ice Cream Sandwich Day encourages us to cool off with one of our favorite frozen treats. Whether it’s vanilla, strawberry or Neopolitan between two chocolate wafers, the dessert sure will hit the spot on a hot summer day.

1894 – The first known record for an ice cream sandwich was in 1894 and used sponge cake with ice cream between.

1899 – The original ice cream sandwich sold for a penny in 1899 from a pushcart in the Bowery neighborhood of New York. Newspapers never identified the name of the vendor in articles that appeared across the country. However, the ice cream sandwiched between milk biscuits became a hit.

1900 – By July of 1900 the pushcart vendor was so busy making the sandwiches to order by pushing them into a thin tin mold that he insisted on exact change because he didn’t have time to make change for people.

1902 – By 1902 vendors in Syracuse, New York were selling these new treats. The Post-Standard Syracuse reported in July 1902: “The vendor removes a cover from the top of his cart, then an inner cover, disclosing the freezer, places the thin oblong wafer in a little tin mold made for the purpose, spreads it with loose cream, claps another wafer on top and turns it out into the grimy little paw awaiting it.”

1905 – Pictures from the Jersey Shore circa 1905 “On the beach, Atlantic City”, show Ice Cream sandwiches were popular at 1c each.

1928 – In 1928 ice cream was put between two oatmeal cookies and dipped in chocolate in San Francisco. The vendor had a new success!

1940 – Restaurants offered the ice cream sandwich as a decadent dessert for travelers. By 1940, grocers sold sandwiches made with crispy wafers.

1945 – Although ice cream sandwiches were made by hand and distributed by New York street vendors in the early 1940s, it wasn’t until 1945 that the first ice cream sandwiches were mass produced.

1945 – One account claims the modern ice cream sandwich with the chocolate wafer was invented in 1945 by Jerry Newberg. The ice cream maker sold his creation at Forbes Field in Pittsburgh, PA. At the time, the storied location was home to the Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers.

The 30-44 age group buys the most ice cream sandwiches.

The average number of ice cream sandwiches eaten per second nationally is 48.

The ice cream sandwich ranks as the second best-selling ice cream novelty in America.

If all the ice cream sandwiches made last year were placed end to end, they would circle Earth 3 1/2 times.

The eastern seaboard consumes almost 50 percent of all ice cream sandwiches.

The Coolhaus food truck empire has taken ice cream sandwiches to a new level. You can buy one of their pre-packaged ice cream sandwiches, pints of ice cream, or hand-dipped ice cream bars at one of 4,000+ markets ranging from Whole Foods to Kroger and Safeway, in all 50 states

Around the world, ice cream sandwiches go by a variety of names including the Monaco Bar, Giant Sandwich, Maxibon, Cream Between, Vanilla Slice and many more.

In Australia ice cream sandwiches are called giant sandwich.

In Iran they are called bread ice cream and are made with two wafers and with traditional Iranian ice cream.

In Israel they are called Kasata and are a variation on the Italian dessert cassata. It is ice cream between layers of sponge cake.

In Mexico they are called tortas de nieve or emparedado de nieve and they literally are a sandwich. They are ice cream in a roll or between two pieces of bread.

In the Philippines pushcarts sell ice cream sandwiches with the bread called pandesal.

In Singapore they are called potong which has two wafers holding together a block of ice cream.

In the United Kingdom ice cream sandwiches were popular until the 1980s, but now have declined.

In Scotland and Ireland they are called sliders or ice cream wafers.

In Uruguay they are called ice cream sandwich or triple sandwich and are usually made with neapolitan ice cream between two wafers.

In Vietnam they are called bánh mì kẹp kem is commonly sold on the street as a snack. It consists of scoops of ice cream stuffed inside a bánh mì, topped with crushed peanuts.

