Blueberry Festivals Across Florida (Video)

Updated May 1, 2024

It looks like most festivals are returning, aside from those that were killed off by the lockdowns of the past 2 years. That took a heavy toll on their finances. I am checking with them day by day, if you have an update for an, please tell me via the Feedback form.

Looking for a blueberry festival in Florida in 2024? (just scroll down the page)There is no other listing as complete and current as this list, just updated! All the blueberry festivals in Florida we can find are listed on this page! If you love strawberries, look for a festival near you below! And I’m always looking for more blueberry festivals! Please write me, if you know of any to add! I update the dates as soon as the festivals publish their information, but you can always click on the links (usually the name of the festival) to see the current information on the festival’s own website.

Always click on the links to the festival to confirm this year’s dates; weather and other conditions could cause a change at the last minuteThey may change or cancel at the last minute. . If they don’t have a website, call the phone number provided, but ALWAYS CONFIRM THIS YEAR’S DATES AND TIMES BY EITHER VIEWING THEIR WEBSITE OR CALLING.

(April 11, 2017)