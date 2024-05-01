Blueberry Festivals Across Florida (Video)

Updated May 1, 2024
It looks like most festivals are returning, aside from those that were killed off by the lockdowns of the past 2 years. That took a heavy toll on their finances. I am checking with them day by day, if you have an update for an, please tell me via the Feedback form.
Looking for a blueberry festival in Florida in 2024? (just scroll down the page)There is no other listing as complete and current as this list, just updated! All the blueberry festivals in Florida we can find are listed on this page! If you love strawberries, look for a festival near you below! And I’m always looking for more blueberry festivals! Please write me, if you know of any to add! I update the dates as soon as the festivals publish their information, but you can always click on the links (usually the name of the festival) to see the current information on the festival’s own website.
Always click on the links to the festival to confirm this year’s dates; weather and other conditions could cause a change at the last minuteThey may change or cancel at the last minute. . If they don’t have a website, call the phone number provided, but ALWAYS CONFIRM THIS YEAR’S DATES AND TIMES BY EITHER VIEWING THEIR WEBSITE OR CALLING.
Florida’s blueberry industry is big business and things really heat up during harvest times (April and May). U-Pick farms open their doors to the public and festivals are held across the state with the festivities kicking off in historic Brooksville on April 22 and April 23. If you aren’t near Brooksville, don’t fret, here are some other town festivals to get your fix of freshly baked blueberry pie and other sweet and savory favorites.
Bostwick Blueberry Festival
Bostwick, Florida
April 29
bostwickblueberryfestival.com
Keel and Curley Blueberry Festival
Plant City, Florida
April 29 – April 30
keelandcurleywinery.com
Mount Dora Blueberry Festival
Mount Dora, Florida
April 29 – April 30
festivalsofflorida.com
Avon Park Blueberry Festival
Avon Park, Florida
April 29
avonparkrotaryblueberryfestival.com
Cross Creek Blueberry Festival
Cross Creek, Florida
May 6
crosscreekfestival.com
My Blues Fest Blueberry Festival
Williston, Florida
May 6 – May 7
mybluesfest.com
Bronson Blueberry Festival
Bronson, Florida
May 14
townofbronson.org
Wellborn Blueberry Festival
Wellborn, Florida
June 3
wellborncommunityassociation.com
After you’ve stuffed yourself full of these delicious little antioxidants at the festival, head over to these farms for a day of blueberry picking with the family! Florida U-Pick Blueberry Farms