Lingering Showers And Clouds For Florida Monday

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Monday starts with lingering showers and lots of clouds.  Look for clearing skies in the afternoon along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see a mix of sun, clouds, and some showers during the second half of the day.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the Gulf beaches.  Highs on Monday will be in the mid to upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will be sunny with an ocean breeze.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Wednesday will be another sunny and seasonably warm day.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Thursday will feature plenty of sun and a few clouds.  Look for a building breeze along the Gulf coast and some showers at times in the east coast metro area.  Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Friday’s forecast calls for good sun and a few clouds.  Highs on Friday will be mostly in the low 80s.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

