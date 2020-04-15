It’s Fast Forward To Summer For Florida

Wednesday features hot sun and a few clouds as it seems that we’ve fast-forwarded from spring right into summer. The east coast metro area will also see a few passing showers in the late afternoon. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and well inland, while the Gulf coast will see highs in the upper 80s.

Thursday will start with patchy fog. Then the day will bring a mix of sun and clouds along with some east coast showers. Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Friday will feature a mix of sun, clouds, and afternoon showers. Friday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Look for good sun, clouds at times, and some afternoon showers on Saturday. Saturday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Sunday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies. Highs on Sunday will range from the upper 80s to the low 90s.