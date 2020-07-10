Heat And Storms Again For Florida

Friday features lots of sun in the morning, followed by afternoon showers and storms. Most of the activity will be in the east coast metro area and in the interior. Highs on Friday will be in the mid 90s in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf coast — but it will feel like the triple digits again.

Saturday will bring a mix of sun and clouds to start, with widespread showers and storms in the afternoon. Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s.

Sunday will be another day of partly cloudy skies and afternoon showers and storms throughout the area. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Monday will feature a mix of sun and clouds in the first part of the day and showers and storms again in the afternoon. Monday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for more sun, fewer early clouds, and afternoon showers and storms. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 90s.

We continue to watch the low that’s bringing heavy rain and gusty winds to the Carolina coast. This is likely to be our next tropical or subtropical depression, and it will affect much of the mid-Atlantic and southern New England coasts this weekend.