Heat And Storms Again For Florida

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Friday features lots of sun in the morning, followed by afternoon showers and storms.  Most of the activity will be in the east coast metro area and in the interior.  Highs on Friday will be in the mid 90s in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf coast — but it will feel like the triple digits again.

Saturday will bring a mix of sun and clouds to start, with widespread showers and storms in the afternoon.  Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s.

Sunday will be another day of partly cloudy skies and afternoon showers and storms throughout the area.  Sunday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Monday will feature a mix of sun and clouds in the first part of the day and showers and storms again in the afternoon.  Monday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for more sun, fewer early clouds, and afternoon showers and storms.  Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 90s.

We continue to watch the low that’s bringing heavy rain and gusty winds to the Carolina coast.  This is likely to be our next tropical or subtropical depression, and it will affect much of the mid-Atlantic and southern New England coasts this weekend.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

