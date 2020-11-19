Home Weather Florida Will Still Be Windy Thursday

Florida Will Still Be Windy Thursday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Thursday will be windy with a mix of sun and clouds.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place through Friday evening at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and near 80 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Friday will be mostly sunny with a strong and gusty ocean breeze.  Friday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Saturday will be another very breezy day with good sun and some clouds.  The east coast metro area will see a few passing showers.  Saturday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Sunday will feature a brisk ocean breeze, plenty of sun and few clouds, and some east coast showers in the afternoon.  Sunday’s highs will be in the low to mid-80s.

Monday’s forecast calls for sunny skies.  Highs on Monday will be in the low 80s.

In the tropics, Iota has dissipated over El Salvador, but its remnants continue to bring heavy rain to portions of Central America.  Elsewhere, a low is expected to form in the southwestern Caribbean in a day or so.  This feature will have a low chance of becoming a depression in the next 5 days.  And another low is expected to form northeast of the Bahamas early next week.  This area will have a low chance of developing into a subtropical depression during the next 5 days.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

