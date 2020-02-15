Florida Will Have Sun, Clouds, East Coast Showers Saturday

Saturday features a mix of sun, clouds, and showers in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will enjoy mostly sunny skies. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will bring a mix of sun, clouds, and mainly east coast showers. Sunday’s highs will be near 80 degrees.

The holiday weekend will end with a mostly sunny Presidents Day. Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Tuesday will feature plenty of sun and breezy conditions along the east coast. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Wednesday will be sunny and warm. Highs on Wednesday will be mostly in the mid 80s.