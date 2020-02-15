Home Weather Florida Will Have Sun, Clouds, East Coast Showers Saturday

Florida Will Have Sun, Clouds, East Coast Showers Saturday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Saturday features a mix of sun, clouds, and showers in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will enjoy mostly sunny skies.  Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Sunday will bring a mix of sun, clouds, and mainly east coast showers.  Sunday’s highs will be near 80 degrees.

The holiday weekend will end with a mostly sunny Presidents Day.  Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Tuesday will feature plenty of sun and breezy conditions along the east coast.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Wednesday will be sunny and warm.  Highs on Wednesday will be mostly in the mid 80s.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR