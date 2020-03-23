Home Weather Florida Will Have Plenty Of Sun Monday

Florida Will Have Plenty Of Sun Monday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Monday features plenty of sun and maybe a cloud or two around South Florida.  Most beaches are closed, and you won’t miss anything, as dangerous rip currents continue to be a concern.  Highs on Monday will be in the mid-80s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Tuesday will be another day with lots of sun and just a few clouds.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Wednesday will be sunny and quite warm again.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Look for lots of hot sun throughout South Florida on Thursday.  Thursdays’ highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Friday will continue our trend of sunny days and unseasonably warm temperatures.  Highs on Friday will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR