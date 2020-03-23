Florida Will Have Plenty Of Sun Monday

Monday features plenty of sun and maybe a cloud or two around South Florida. Most beaches are closed, and you won’t miss anything, as dangerous rip currents continue to be a concern. Highs on Monday will be in the mid-80s.

Tuesday will be another day with lots of sun and just a few clouds. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Wednesday will be sunny and quite warm again. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Look for lots of hot sun throughout South Florida on Thursday. Thursdays’ highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Friday will continue our trend of sunny days and unseasonably warm temperatures. Highs on Friday will be mostly in the upper 80s.