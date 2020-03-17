Home Weather Florida Will Have Lots of Sun And East Coast Showers Too

Florida Will Have Lots of Sun And East Coast Showers Too

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
After some early morning fog along the Gulf coast and well inland, Tuesday will feature lots of sun, clouds at times, and some passing east coast showers.  A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches (and it’s good advice to stay away from the beaches anyway).  Highs on Tuesday will be mostly in the mid 80s.

Wednesday will sunny along the Gulf coast and mostly sunny with a brisk ocean breeze in the east coast metro area.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid 80s.

Thursday will be sunny around South Florida and also breezy in the east coast metro area.  Thursday’s highs will be in the mid 80s.

Look for sunny skies again on Friday, along with breezy conditions along the east coast.  Friday’s highs will be in the mid 80s.

Saturday will feature good sun, clouds at times, and maybe an east coast shower or two.  Highs on Saturday will be in the mid 80s again.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

