Florida Will Have Lots of Sun And East Coast Showers Too

After some early morning fog along the Gulf coast and well inland, Tuesday will feature lots of sun, clouds at times, and some passing east coast showers. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches (and it’s good advice to stay away from the beaches anyway). Highs on Tuesday will be mostly in the mid 80s.

Wednesday will sunny along the Gulf coast and mostly sunny with a brisk ocean breeze in the east coast metro area. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid 80s.

Thursday will be sunny around South Florida and also breezy in the east coast metro area. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid 80s.

Look for sunny skies again on Friday, along with breezy conditions along the east coast. Friday’s highs will be in the mid 80s.

Saturday will feature good sun, clouds at times, and maybe an east coast shower or two. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid 80s again.