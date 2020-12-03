Florida Will Be Sunny And Warmer Today

Thursday features lots of sun and a few clouds on a strong ocean breeze as the warming trend continues. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid-70s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will bring good sun, some clouds, and the chance of a stray shower along the Gulf coast Friday’s highs will be near 80 degrees.

Saturday will feature a mix of sun, clouds, and showers as a front approaches. Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Sunday will begin with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Then we’ll see lots of sun and a cool breeze. Sunday’s highs will be in the low to mid-70s.

Monday’s forecast calls for good sun and a few clouds. Highs on Monday will be in the mid-70s.