Florida Will Be Sunny And Warmer Today

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Thursday features lots of sun and a few clouds on a strong ocean breeze as the warming trend continues.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Thursday will be in the mid-70s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will bring good sun, some clouds, and the chance of a stray shower along the Gulf coast   Friday’s highs will be near 80 degrees.

Saturday will feature a mix of sun, clouds, and showers as a front approaches.  Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Sunday will begin with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.  Then we’ll see lots of sun and a cool breeze.  Sunday’s highs will be in the low to mid-70s.

Monday’s forecast calls for good sun and a few clouds.  Highs on Monday will be in the mid-70s.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

