Florida Will Be Mostly Sunny Wednesday

An elevated risk of rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 70s.

Thursday will bring good sun, a few clouds, and drier conditions. Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Clouds, showers, and maybe a stray storm are all in the forecast for Friday. Friday’s highs will be mostly in the mid 70s.

Saturday will feature clouds and showers on a sometimes gusty wind as a front approaches. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid 70s.

The front will be to our south on Sunday, so look for lots of sun on a cool breeze. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 70s.