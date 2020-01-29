Home Weather Florida Will Be Mostly Sunny Wednesday

Florida Will Be Mostly Sunny Wednesday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

An elevated risk of rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast.  Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 70s.

Thursday will bring good sun, a few clouds, and drier conditions.  Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Clouds, showers, and maybe a stray storm are all in the forecast for Friday.  Friday’s highs will be mostly in the mid 70s.

Saturday will feature clouds and showers on a sometimes gusty wind as a front approaches.  Saturday’s highs will be in the mid 70s.

The front will be to our south on Sunday, so look for lots of sun on a cool breeze.  Highs on Sunday will be in the low 70s.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

