Florida Is Mostly Sunny With East Coast Showers Monday

Monday features mostly sunny skies along the Gulf coast, but the east coast metro area will see afternoon showers and storms as well. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast and the sticky low 90s in the east coast metro area.

Tuesday will bring sun, clouds, and some mostly afternoon showers and storms on a building breeze. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid 80s along the Gulf coast and the upper 80s elsewhere.

Wednesday will see more showers and storms, but we’ll see periods of sun as well. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid 80s.

Look for more sun on Thursday, along with afternoon showers and storms. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid 80s.

Friday will feature good sun with periods of showers and storms in the afternoon. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 80s.

Tropical Storm Arthur has strengthened slightly as it moves in the general direction of the Carolina Outer Banks. At mid-day on Sunday, Arthur was located about 345 miles south-southwest of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, and was moving north-northeast at 9 miles per hour. Maximum sustained winds were 45 miles per hour. A tropical storm warning is in effect for portions of the North Carolina coast, and the area will feel the effects of this system on Monday.