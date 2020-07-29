Florida Is Mostly Sunny Wednesday, Watching the Tropics

Wednesday features mostly sunny skies with maybe a mid to late afternoon shower, especially along the Gulf Coast and the interior. Highs on Wednesday will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and the sticky low 90s along the Gulf Coast.

Thursday will be another day of good sun, a few clouds, and some showers in spots during the afternoon. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Friday will feature lots of sun, a few clouds at times, and an isolated afternoon shower. Friday’s highs will be in the low to mid 90s.

This weekend’s weather will depend on the track and strength of Potential Tropical Cyclone # 9, which is the wave we’ve been watching for the last several days. For now, we’ll say Saturday will see a mix of sun and clouds in the morning and increasing showers and storms in the afternoon.. Saturday’s highs will be in the low to mid 90s.

Sunday could bring tropical storm conditions to South Florida, and we’ll need to watch this closely in the coming days. Expect showers and storms with periods of heavy rain and strong winds on Sunday. Highs on Sunday will be near 90 degrees.

The National Hurricane Center began issuing advisories on Potential Tropical Storm # 9 at midday on Tuesday. Potential TC # 9 was 585 miles east-southeast of the Leeward Islands at 11 am on Tuesday and was forecast to reach tropical storm status before reaching the islands on Wednesday . Tropical storm warnings are in effect for Puerto Rico, the U.S. and British Virgin Islands, and much of the Leeward Islands. The 4 to 5 day “cone” puts South Florida in the path of this system on Saturday into Sunday, but there’s more uncertainty than usual in this forecast. The bottom line for South Florida — check your hurricane supplies and be ready to take action later this week to secure your home if necessary.