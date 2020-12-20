Early Fog And Cool Temps Will Transform To A Nice Sunday

Sunday starts with morning lows mostly in the 60s and some patchy inland fog. Then we’ll see lots of sun, a few clouds, and maybe a quick shower in spots. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents is in place along the Palm Beach County coast. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 70s along the Gulf Coast and near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area.

Monday will bring morning showers as a weak front moves in. The day will feature lots of sun and a building breeze. Monday’s highs will be in the mid-70s along the Gulf coast and the upper 70s in the east coast metro area.

Tuesday morning lows will be in the 50s. The day will be sunny but with a cool breeze. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 70s.

Wednesday will feature sunny skies and an ocean breeze. Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for plenty of sun and a few clouds. But Santa may have to dodge a few showers on Christmas Eve as a front moves in late. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 70s.