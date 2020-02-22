Cooler Air Moving In To South Florida

Cooler air will be moving into South Florida on Friday afternoon. Look for temperatures to dip into the mid to upper 60s by 5 pm. The rip current risk is on the rise as well, with a high risk along the Palm Beach County coast and a moderate risk elsewhere in South Florida by midday on Friday.

Saturday morning will see lows in the 50s, but a brisk breeze will make it feel cooler. The day will feature good sun, clouds at times on a strong breeze, and some early east coast showers. Watch out for dangerous rip currents and coastal flooding at high tide this weekend. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid 70s.

Sunday morning will be cool, with lows in the mid 50s to low 60s. The day will bring lots of sun, a few clouds, and a gentler east breeze. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Monday will see sunny skies. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Tuesday will feature plenty of sun and a few clouds. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Some showers will return on Wednesday as another front approaches. We’ll also see good sun and some clouds. Highs on Wednesday will be near 80 degrees.