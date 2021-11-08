Cool Start For Florida Before Warming Up Monday

Monday features another cool morning, but lots of sun will get a warming trend underway. Look for a cool and sometimes gusty breeze. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the rest of South Florida’s beaches. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the mid-70s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will be sunny along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see good sun, clouds at times, and a few late day showers. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Wednesday will be sunny once again along the Gulf coast, but look for a mix of sun and clouds with a few showers in the east coast metro area. Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Veterans Day will feature a mix of sun and clouds with afternoon showers in the east coast metro area. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Friday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, and showers. Highs on Friday will be mostly in the low 80s.

Wanda has transitioned to a post-tropical cyclone and is on its way to oblivion. At midday on Sunday, Wanda was about 380 miles from the Azores and was racing to the northeast at 25 miles per hour. Maximum sustained winds were 40 miles per hour.