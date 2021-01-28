Home Weather Breezy And Cooler Florida Thursday

Breezy And Cooler Florida Thursday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Thursday features breezy conditions and early clouds giving way to good sun as a front moves in.  Look for an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents at South Florida’s beaches.  Highs on Thursday will be in the mid-70s in the east coast metro area and the low 70s along the Gulf coast.

Friday morning will be on the chilly side, with lows ranging from the upper 40s to the mid-50s.  Then the day will be sunny with a brisk and cool breeze.  Friday’s highs will be in the low 70s.

Saturday will start with morning lows in the mid to upper 50s.  Then we’ll see lots of sun with an ocean breeze.  Saturday’s highs will be in the low 70s in the east coast metro area and the mid-70s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will be sunny with a brisk ocean breeze.  Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Monday will feature lots of sun, a few clouds, and a brisk breeze along the Gulf coast.  Highs on Monday will be in the mid-70s along the Gulf coast and the upper 70s in the east coast metro area.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

