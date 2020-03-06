Breezy and Cloudy Friday For South Florida

A front will move into South Florida on Friday, so look for breezy conditions, mostly cloudy skies, and some east coast showers. The risk of dangerous rip currents will be increasing along the Gulf Coast on Friday and at the Atlantic beaches this weekend. Highs on Friday will be near 80 degrees.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Saturday morning will be on the chilly side, with lows in the 50s. The day will be sunny and breezy. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 70s. Don’t forget to set your clocks one hour forward for the start of Daylight Saving Time early on Sunday.

Sunday will see morning lows ranging from the mid-50s to the low 60s. The day will feature good sun, clouds at times, and very breezy conditions. Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-70s.

Monday will be mostly sunny and breezy. Monday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Tuesday’s forecast includes a mix of sun and clouds. Highs on Tuesday will be near 80 degrees.