Breezy and Cloudy Friday For South Florida

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
A front will move into South Florida on Friday, so look for breezy conditions, mostly cloudy skies, and some east coast showers.  The risk of dangerous rip currents will be increasing along the Gulf Coast on Friday and at the Atlantic beaches this weekend.  Highs on Friday will be near 80 degrees.

Saturday morning will be on the chilly side, with lows in the 50s.  The day will be sunny and breezy.  Saturday’s highs will be in the low 70s.  Don’t forget to set your clocks one hour forward for the start of Daylight Saving Time early on Sunday.

Sunday will see morning lows ranging from the mid-50s to the low 60s.  The day will feature good sun, clouds at times, and very breezy conditions.  Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-70s.

Monday will be mostly sunny and breezy.  Monday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Tuesday’s forecast includes a mix of sun and clouds.  Highs on Tuesday will be near 80 degrees.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

