Boo-tiful Florida Weather for Halloween

Halloween features lots of sun and just the chance of a stray shower during the day. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Gulf beaches and along the Palm Beach County coast. There’s a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Miami-Dade and Broward. The evening hours will be dry with a few clouds — plus some ghosts and goblins in spots. Highs on Sunday will be in the seasonable low 80s.

Monday will bring mostly sunny skies and a gentle breeze as November begins. Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Tuesday will feature a nice mix of sun and clouds and a gentle ocean breeze. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Wednesday will see lots of sun, a few clouds at times, and some quick east coast showers in spots. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, and passing showers. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid-80s.

The low in the central Atlantic that we’ve been watching has a medium chance of developing into a subtropical storm in the next few days — but it will remain in the open Atlantic.