Boo-tiful Florida Weather for Halloween

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Halloween features lots of sun and just the chance of a stray shower during the day.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Gulf beaches and along the Palm Beach County coast.  There’s a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Miami-Dade and Broward.  The evening hours will be dry with a few clouds — plus some ghosts and goblins in spots.  Highs on Sunday will be in the seasonable low 80s.

Monday will bring mostly sunny skies and a gentle breeze as November begins.  Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Tuesday will feature a nice mix of sun and clouds and a gentle ocean breeze.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Wednesday will see lots of sun, a few clouds at times, and some quick east coast showers in spots.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, and passing showers.  Highs on Thursday will be in the mid-80s.

The low in the central Atlantic that we’ve been watching has a medium chance of developing into a subtropical storm in the next few days — but it will remain in the open Atlantic.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

