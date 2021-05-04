A Sunny And Breezy Florida Tuesday

Tuesday features lots of sun and a brisk and sometimes gusty breeze. Look for afternoon showers and a few storms, mostly in the east coast metro area. A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the beaches of Miami-Dade and Broward, and there’s a moderate rip current risk along the Palm Beach County coast. Highs on Tuesday will be near 90 degrees, but it will feel several degrees hotter.

Wednesday will bring plenty of sun, a few clouds, and mostly east coast showers in the afternoon. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will see a mix of sun and clouds with afternoon showers and storms. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will feature mostly sunny skies with a few showers and storms developing in the afternoon. Friday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday’s forecast calls for plenty of sun, clouds at times, and a few afternoon showers in the east coast metro area. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 80s.