A Sunny And Breezy Florida Tuesday

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Tuesday features lots of sun and a brisk and sometimes gusty breeze.  Look for afternoon showers and a few storms, mostly in the east coast metro area.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the beaches of Miami-Dade and Broward, and there’s a moderate rip current risk along the Palm Beach County coast.  Highs on Tuesday will be near 90 degrees, but it will feel several degrees hotter.

Wednesday will bring plenty of sun, a few clouds, and mostly east coast showers in the afternoon.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will see a mix of sun and clouds with afternoon showers and storms.  Thursday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will feature mostly sunny skies with a few showers and storms developing in the afternoon.  Friday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday’s forecast calls for plenty of sun, clouds at times, and a few afternoon showers in the east coast metro area.  Highs on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

