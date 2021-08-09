Home Weather TROPICS UPDATE: Watching Potential Tropical Cyclone #6

TROPICS UPDATE: Watching Potential Tropical Cyclone #6

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

The disturbance in the central Atlantic that we’ve been watching is on the verge of becoming a tropical depression or tropical storm Monday night, so the National Hurricane Center is designating it Potential Tropical Cyclone # 6.

At 5 pm Monday, Potential TC # 6 was located near 14.2 North, 59.2 West, about 165 miles east-southeast of Dominica.  Maximum sustained winds were 35 miles per hour, and the system was moving west-northwest at 15 miles per hour.

Tropical storm watches are in effect for Dominica, Guadeloupe, Martinique, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, and most of the coast of the Dominican Republic.

South Florida is currently in the 4-to-5-day “cone,” so we’ll need to watch Potential TC # 6 closely for possible tropical storm impacts late on Friday and on Saturday.  Now is a good time to update your hurricane plan — since we’re now in the heart of the hurricane season.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here