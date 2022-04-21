Thursday Will Be Breezy With Showers

Thursday features breezy conditions once again, and showers will be back, especially in the afternoon and evening. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches through Friday. Highs on Thursday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will be breezy with some showers in the east coast metro area and downright windy along the Gulf coast. Look for a mix of sun and clouds around South Florida. Friday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will be another windy day, with a mix of sun and clouds and some showers and storms in the afternoon. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will feature breezy conditions, good sun with a few clouds, and the chance of a shower or storm. Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Monday’s forecast calls for another breezy day with plenty of sun, clouds at times, and a few showers and storms in spots. Highs on Monday will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.