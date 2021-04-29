Thursday Florida Will Be Breezy With A Chance Of Showers

Thursday features breezy conditions, lots of sun, a few clouds at times, and the chance of a few showers — in the morning near the Atlantic coast and during the mid to late afternoon along the Gulf coast. Look for an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid-80s.

Friday will bring sunny skies to the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see good sun, a few clouds, and a few afternoon showers in the east coast metro area. Friday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with a few showers and maybe an afternoon storm in the east coast metro area. Saturday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will be mostly sunny along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see a mix of sun and clouds. All of South Florida could see a few showers, mostly in the afternoon. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Monday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with a few showers in spots. Highs on Monday will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.