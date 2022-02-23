Sunny Skies Bring Winter Warmth To Florida Wednesday

Wednesday features sunny skies, winter warmth, and a nice ocean breeze. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will bring lots of sun and a few clouds on an ocean breeze. Look for that breeze to be gusty at times near the Atlantic coast. Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the low 80s.

Friday will be sunny again near the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see good sun and some clouds on a gusty ocean breeze. Friday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Saturday will feature lots of sun and just a few clouds around South Florida. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Sunday’s forecast calls for sunny skies near the Gulf coast and a mix of sun and clouds in the east coast metro area. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 80s again.