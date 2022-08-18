Sunny Morning Friday Before Afternoon Showers And Storms Arrive Around Florida

Friday features sunny skies in the morning. Typical summertime showers and storms will develop in the mid-afternoon. Highs on Friday will be in the sticky low 90s.

Saturday will bring plenty of sun and some clouds in the morning. Look for periods of showers and storms — in the morning in the east coast metro area and in the mid-afternoon along the Gulf coast. The east coast metro area will see a gusty ocean breeze, so expect an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Sunday will feature good sun, some clouds, and periods of showers and storms. Look for most of the activity in the morning in the east coast metro area and in the afternoon along the Gulf coast. The east coast metro area will see a brisk and gusty ocean breeze. Sunday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will see mostly sunny skies, followed by afternoon showers and storms. The gusty ocean breeze will continue in the east coast metro area. Monday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, showers, and some storms at times. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 90s.

In the tropics, we continue to track a wave that’s now moving over Central America and will soon enter the Bay of Campeche. This system has a low chance of developing in the next five days.