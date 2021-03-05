Home Weather Sunny Friday In Florida

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Friday starts with lows in the mid-50s to low 60s.  Then the day features plenty of sun and an ocean breeze.  Look for an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Friday will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and near 80 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will bring periods of showers and storms on a gusty breeze, lots of clouds, and some sun at times.  Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 70s.

Sunday will feature lots of sun, clouds at times on a brisk and gusty breeze, and some east coast showers in the morning.  Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-70s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will see breezy conditions and plenty of sun.  Monday’s highs will be in the mid-70s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for breezy conditions and a mix of sun and clouds.  Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-70s in the east coast metro area and near 80 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

