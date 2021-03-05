Sunny Friday In Florida

Friday starts with lows in the mid-50s to low 60s. Then the day features plenty of sun and an ocean breeze. Look for an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and near 80 degrees along the Gulf coast.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Saturday will bring periods of showers and storms on a gusty breeze, lots of clouds, and some sun at times. Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 70s.

Sunday will feature lots of sun, clouds at times on a brisk and gusty breeze, and some east coast showers in the morning. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-70s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will see breezy conditions and plenty of sun. Monday’s highs will be in the mid-70s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for breezy conditions and a mix of sun and clouds. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-70s in the east coast metro area and near 80 degrees along the Gulf coast.