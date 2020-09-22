Sunny and Mostly Dry Tuesday In Florida, Watching the Tropics

Tuesday features good sun, a few clouds, a brisk breeze, and maybe an afternoon shower in the east coast metro area. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains in place at the Atlantic beaches on Monday and through at least Thursday evening. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-80s, with much less humidity than we’ve seen in months.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and breezy. A few afternoon showers are possible in spots. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Thursday will feature a mix of sun and clouds on a brisk breeze with a few quick showers in the mid to late afternoon. Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Friday’s forecast is a bit tricky because we’ll be watching the area of disturbed weather associated with the front that has just passed South Florida. For now, we’ll say that Friday will be mostly cloudy with widespread showers and a few storms in the afternoon. Friday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Saturday’s forecast depends on the progress and development of that area of disturbed weather. For now, our forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds alternating with showers and storms. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 80s.

We’re keeping a close eye on the area of showers and storms that led to Monday’s heavy rainfall. This area of disturbed weather will push southward into Cuba and then will move slowly northward. It will likely be over the Florida Keys or the South Florida mainland by Friday. The National Hurricane Center gives this feature a low chance of developing into a depression, but anything in our neighborhood is something we need to watch closely.

We’re also watching Tropical Storm Beta in the northern Gulf of Mexico. At midday on Monday, Beta was about 55 miles southeast of Port O’Connor, Texas. Maximum sustained winds were 50 miles per hour. Portions of the Texas coast were already feeling tropical storm force winds and heavy rain at that time.

Hurricane Teddy was about 150 miles east-southeast of Bermuda at midday on Monday. Teddy’s maximum sustained winds were 90 miles per hour. Swells from Teddy continue to create rough seas and dangerous rip currents along the U.S. east coast.

Well to the east, Extratropical Cyclone Paulette has a medium chance of redeveloping as a subtropical or tropical cyclone during the next day or so as it moves eastward.