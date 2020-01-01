Sunny and Cooler New Year’s Day

After a cool start with lows ranging from the mid 50s to the low 60s, Wednesday features blue skies and lots of sun. Highs on New Year’s Day will top out in the mid 70s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Thursday will see good sun and a few clouds at times. Highs on Thursday will be near 80 degrees.

Friday will feature some sun, some clouds and showers, and a brisk breeze as a strong cold front approaches. Friday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Some showers will linger on Saturday, and we’ll also see sun, clouds, and a brisk breeze as the front moves in. Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the mid 70s elsewhere.

Sunday morning will be chilly, with morning lows in the 50s, and the day will be sunny but cool. Highs on Sunday will top out in the mid to upper 60s.