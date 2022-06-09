Sun, Showers And Storms Again For Florida

Thursday features mostly sunny skies in the morning, with periods of showers and storms, especially in the afternoon. A flood watch remains in effect for urban areas of Miami-Dade and Broward until midnight. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents is in place along the Palm Beach County coast. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 80s at the coasts and in the low 90s everywhere else.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Friday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with some showers and storms in the afternoon. Friday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s, with a few locations reaching 90 degrees.

Saturday will see mostly sunny skies in the morning and showers and storms in the afternoon. We’ll also see a gusty breeze near the Gulf coast. Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Sunday will feature good sun, clouds at times, and mostly afternoon showers and storms. The Gulf coast will be breezy as well. Sunday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Monday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with the chance of some showers and storms at times. Highs on Monday will be in the low 90s.

The tropics are quiet, we’re happy to report.