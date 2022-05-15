Sun, Clouds And Afternoon Storms Forecast Sunday

Sunday features a mix of sun and clouds, but some showers and storms will develop during the mid to late afternoon, especially in the east coast metro area. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Broward and Miami-Dade. Minor flooding near high tides is possible along the Atlantic coast through Monday. Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Monday will be another day of sun and clouds, with some showers and storms moving in during the afternoon. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Tuesday will bring lots of sun along the Gulf coast. The east coast metro area will be sunny until some clouds, showers, and storms pop up in the mid to late afternoon. Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Wednesday will feature plenty of sun and a few clouds. Look for a few afternoon showers and storms in the east coast metro area. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for good sun, a few clouds at times, and the chance of a shower or storm in the afternoon. Highs on Thursday will be in the low 90s.