Home Weather Sun, Clouds And Afternoon Storms Forecast Sunday

Sun, Clouds And Afternoon Storms Forecast Sunday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-
https://www.vecteezy.com/photo/7427558-afternoon-clouds-drift

Sunday features a mix of sun and clouds, but some showers and storms will develop during the mid to late afternoon, especially in the east coast metro area.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Broward and Miami-Dade.  Minor flooding near high tides is possible along the Atlantic coast through Monday.  Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the upper 80s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Monday will be another day of sun and clouds, with some showers and storms moving in during the afternoon.  Monday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Tuesday will bring lots of sun along the Gulf coast.  The east coast metro area will be sunny until some clouds, showers, and storms pop up in the mid to late afternoon.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Wednesday will feature plenty of sun and a few clouds.  Look for a few afternoon showers and storms in the east coast metro area.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for good sun, a few clouds at times, and the chance of a shower or storm in the afternoon.  Highs on Thursday will be in the low 90s.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here