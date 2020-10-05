Sun And Showers For Florida, Watching The Tropics

Monday features mostly sunny skies in the morning, followed by showers and storms in the afternoon, especially along the Gulf coast. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and around 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will bring good sun and to start, but widespread showers and storms will develop on a brisk breeze during the afternoon. Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Wednesday will feature some sun, more clouds, and periods of showers and storms. Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Thursday will see more sun and fewer showers and storms. Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Friday’s forecast calls for good sun, a few clouds, and showers at times. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 80s.

In the tropics, we’re keeping a close eye on a wave in the central Caribbean that became better organized on Sunday morning and is now Potential Tropical Cyclone 26. This wave has a high chance of becoming our next depression, possibly in the next day or so. It is forecast to move into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico,

We’re also watching Tropical Storm Gamma in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico. Gamma had maximum sustained winds of 60 miles per hour at midday on Sunday. The forecast indicates that Gamma will linger in the Bay of Campeche for the next several days.

Elsewhere, a wave in the central Atlantic has a low chance of developing. And a disorganized area of showers about 1000 miles southeast of Bermuda also has a low chance of becoming a depression.