Sun And Maybe A Shower?

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Monday starts with patchy fog near the Gulf coast and well inland.  Then the day features lots of sun along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see a mix of sun, clouds, and a stray shower in spots.  A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast.  Highs on Monday will be mostly in the mid 80s, with a few inland locations reaching the upper 80s.

Tuesday will bring plenty of sun and a few clouds.  Some east coast locations could see a quick shower.  Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and in the mid 80s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will feature sunny skies along the Gulf coast.  The east coast metro area will see lots of sun, a few clouds, and the chance of a stray storm in spots.  Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the mid 80s.

Thursday will see a mix of sun, clouds, and showers as a front moves through.  Thursday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Friday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a few showers.  Highs on Friday will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

