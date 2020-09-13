Storms Around, Flood Watch Continues For Florida; The Tropics Are Very Busy

Sunday features lots of clouds, storms at times, and plenty of showers. A flood watch remains in effect through at least 8 am on Sunday. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Coastal flooding is possible in Collier County. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-80s.

Showers and storms will linger into Monday, especially along the Gulf coast. Monday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Tuesday will bring partly sunny skies and periods of showers and storms, especially in the western part of South Florida. Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Wednesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with showers and storms in the afternoon. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Thursday’s forecast includes a mix of sun and clouds, with periods of showers and storms. Highs on Thursday will be near 90 degrees.

What was tropical Depression # 19 became Tropical Storm Sally late Saturday afternoon. At 5 am Sunday, Sally was located near 27.0 North, 84.0 West, about 115 miles west of Port Charlotte. Maximum sustained winds were 50 miles per hour, and Sally was moving west-northwest at 13 miles per hour. A hurricane warning is in effect from Grand Isle, Louisiana to Ocean Springs, Mississippi, and a tropical storm warning has been issued from Ocean Springs eastward to Indian Pass on the Florida panhandle. Sally is strengthening, and the warning area will begin to feel the effects of this system on Monday morning, with landfall expected early on Tuesday.

Paulette is now a hurricane, with maximum sustained winds of 75 miles per hour at 5 am Sunday. At that time, Paulette was located near 29.4 North, 60.8 West, and was moving west-northwest at 14 miles per hour. A hurricane warning is in effect for Bermuda, and weather conditions there will deteriorate by Sunday evening.

The strong wave in the eastern Atlantic is now Tropical Depression # 20. At 5 am Sunday, TD # 20 was located near 12.2 North, 35.5 West, about 1745 miles east of the Lesser Antilles. Maximum sustained winds were 35 miles per hour, and TD # 20 was moving west-northwest at 10 miles per hour. TD # 20 is poorly organized now, but it’s expected to become a hurricane by midweek. While computer models indicate this system will remain in the open Atlantic, we’ll keep an eye on it.

Elsewhere, Tropical Depression Rene is weakening and expected to become a remnant low in the open waters of the Atlantic on Monday. In the central Gulf of Mexico, a trough of low pressure has a low chance of developing into a depression before reaching the Mexican coast. And the wave, that is just west of the Cape Verde Islands has a medium chance of developing during the next 5 days.