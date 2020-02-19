South Florida Will Be Mostly Sunny And Warm Wednesday

Tuesday’s high of 90 degrees at Naples set a new daily maximum temperature record. This is also the earliest on record that Naples has observed a high temperature of 90 degrees or greater.

Wednesday will be another mostly sunny and unseasonably warm day in South Florida. An elevated risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid 80s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

The streak of warm and sunny days continues on Thursday. Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the mid 80s.

A front moves in overnight and Friday will be breezy with some sun, more clouds, and some east coast showers. Friday’s highs will be in the mid 70s.

Saturday morning will be quite cool, with lows ranging from the mid 50s to low 60s. The day will be mostly sunny and breezy, and a few east coast showers will move in. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid 70s.

Look for sunny skies along the Gulf coast on Sunday, while the east coast metro area will see a mix of sun, clouds, and showers. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 70s.