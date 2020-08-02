Slowly Improving Conditions In South Florida Sunday

Sunday features strong winds and periods of downpours early as the east coast metro area continues to deal with Hurricane Isaias. Then conditions will gradually improve during the day. The Gulf coast will see a mix of sun and clouds with periods of showers and storms. Highs on Sunday will be near 90 degrees.

Monday will bring partly sunny skies to the Gulf coast and plenty of clouds to the east coast metro area. Look for widespread showers and storms. Monday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Tuesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds along the Gulf coast and lots of clouds in the east coast metro area. All of South Florida can expect periods of showers and storms. Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Wednesday will be another day of widespread showers and storms. We’ll also see some sun and more clouds. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Thursday’s forecast includes clouds, showers, and storms. Highs on Thursday will be near 90 degrees.

We’re keeping an eye on the rest of the tropics. Tropical Depression # 10 is winding down in the eastern Atlantic. The wave in the central Atlantic has a medium chance of developing into a depression during the next 5 days. Computer models suggest this system will stay far to the east of South Florida.