Showers And Storms Return To Florida Sunday

Sunday features good sun and a few clouds in the morning, but look for showers and storms in the afternoon as a front moves in. Expect a high risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-80s.

Monday will bring lots of sun and a gusty breeze to the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see breezy conditions, a mix of sun and clouds, and maybe a quick shower in spots. Monday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will be a breezy day with good sun and a few clouds. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and in the mid to upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will feature breezy conditions and good sun, a few clouds, and passing showers in spots. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, and periods of showers. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid-80s.