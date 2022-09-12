Rainy Days Ahead For Florida; Tracking The Tropics

Tuesday features some sun but more clouds, showers, and storms. Look for the bulk of the storms to move through during the afternoon and early evening. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Broward and Miami-Dade. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast — but it will feel at least 10 degrees hotter in the afternoon.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Wednesday will bring some sun and passing showers in the morning. Storms will be back in the afternoon and evening. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Thursday will feature clouds, showers, and lots of storms in the afternoon and evening. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will be another day dominated by showers and storms with just a bit of sun at times. Friday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Saturday’s forecast calls for a more typical September mix of mostly sunny skies alternating with periods of showers and storms. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 90s.

In the tropics, we’re tracking two waves — one in the central Atlantic and the other in the eastern Atlantic. Both have a low chance of developing during the next five days.