Rain Remains Around Florida Saturday; Tracking Fiona

Saturday features clouds and showers in the morning. Storms will develop in the afternoon and linger into the evening. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 80s.

Sunday will bring a mix of sun, clouds, and a few storms in the morning. Look for more storms in the afternoon. Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Monday will feature good sun and some clouds. A few storms will move through in the morning, and more storms will develop in the afternoon. Monday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Tuesday will start with mostly sunny skies and maybe a stray shower or storm. But storms will be back in the afternoon. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies alternating with Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

In the tropics, tropical storm warnings are in place for Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands as Tropical Storm Fiona approaches. At midday on Friday, Fiona was located about 135 miles east of Guadeloupe. Maximum sustained winds were 50 miles per hour, and Fiona was moving west at 14 miles per hour. Fiona is forecast to reach the coast of the Dominican Republic Monday morning, and it could reach hurricane strength on Wednesday morning, in the general vicinity of the Turks and Caicos and the southeastern Bahamas. We’ll continue to watch Fiona very closely.

Elsewhere in the tropics, the wave in the central Atlantic has a low chance of becoming a depression in the next five days. And a low that’s a few hundred miles west-northwest of Bermuda has a low chance of developing.