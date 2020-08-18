Rain Chances Ramp Up Today; Florida Tracking The Tropics

We’re watching the tropics, but here at home Tuesday features good sun to start, but showers and storms will develop by late morning and hang around into the afternoon. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 90s.

Wednesday will see plenty of showers and storms as additional moisture moving into South Florida will ramp up our rain chances. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Thursday will bring a mix of sun and clouds in the morning, but showers and storms will dominate the mid to late afternoon. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Look for lots of clouds and periods of showers and storms on a soggy Friday. Friday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Saturday’s forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies and periods of showers and storms. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 90s again.

In the tropics, we’re watching two tropical waves. One is now moving through portions of the Lesser Antilles and into the eastern Caribbean. This wave has a low chance of developing during the next couple of days, but conditions will be more favorable when it reaches the western Caribbean. And we’re keeping a very close eye on a second wave, now in the eastern Atlantic. This wave has a high chance of becoming a depression within a few days as it moves in the general direction of the Leeward Islands. Computer models are not in agreement beyond that point, but we always pay attention to systems in that part of the Atlantic during the heart of hurricane season.