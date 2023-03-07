Lots Of Hot Sun

Tuesday features good sun and a few clouds in the east coast metro area and lots of sun and a gusty breeze along the Gulf coast. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast. Highs on Tuesday will be mostly in the upper 80s, with a few inland locations reaching the 90 degree mark.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Wednesday will bring plenty of sun in the morning, with clouds and some showers developing in the afternoon as a front approaches. Look for a gusty ocean breeze in the east coast metro area. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid 80s

Thursday will feature good sun, some clouds, and a gusty breeze. The east coast metro area will also see some showers in spots. Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the mid 80s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will be mostly sunny in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see good sun with a few clouds and showers. Friday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the mid 80s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, and showers. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid 80s.