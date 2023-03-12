Home Weather Lots Of Hot Sun

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Sunday features lots of hot sun and a few clouds on a warm breeze.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Broward and Miami-Dade.  Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and in the mid 80s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will be breezy with a mix of sun, clouds, and showers.  Some storms are possible in the afternoon and evening.  Monday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid 80s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will feature some sun, more clouds, and some showers and storms on a gusty breeze as a front moves in.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Wednesday morning will be cool, with lows ranging from the upper 50s to the low 60s.  The day will be on the cloudy side with showers on a gusty breeze.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid 70s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for lots of sun.  Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and in the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

