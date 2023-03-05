It’s A Sunny Sunday

Sunday starts with patchy fog near the Gulf coast and well inland. Then the day features lots of sun with a few clouds at times. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach county coast. There’s a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Broward, Miami-Dade, and Collier counties. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid 80s.

Monday will bring a mix of sun, clouds, and mostly afternoon showers in spots. Monday’s highs will be in the mid 80s.

Tuesday will feature plenty of sun with some afternoon clouds and showers in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see sunny skies. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid 80s.

Wednesday will be another sunny March day in South Florida. Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the mid 80s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for lots of sun along the Gulf coast and a mix of sun and clouds in the east coast metro area. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid 80s.