Holiday Sun And Showers For Florida

The Columbus Day holiday features good sun in the morning and some showers with a storm or two in the afternoon, especially in the east coast metro area. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast. Highs on Monday will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Tuesday will bring plenty of sun to start and showers and storms in the afternoon, especially in the east coast metro area. Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Wednesday will begin with lots of sun in the morning, and showers and a few storms will again develop during the afternoon. Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Thursday will feature sunny skies in the morning and mid to late afternoon showers and storms. Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Friday’s forecast calls for another sunny morning and some showers and storms in the mid to late afternoon hours. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

In the tropics, the low off the North Carolina coast now has a low chance of becoming a subtropical depression but it will be a rain-maker for portions of the Mid-Atlantic coast during the next several days.