Florida Will Have Good Sun And Scattered Showers Saturday; Watching TS Iota

Saturday features good sun and a few clouds and showers at times. While most of South Florida is drying out, additional rainfall in portions of the east coast metro area could lead to additional localized flooding. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid-80s.

Sunday will bring lots of sun and a few clouds. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Monday will feature mostly sunny skies and some afternoon showers on an ocean breeze. Monday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Tuesday will be breezy with a mix of sun and clouds. Look for some showers at times as a front moves in. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for good sun and a strong and cool breeze. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 70s.

We now have Tropical Storm Iota in the central Atlantic. At midday on Friday, Iota was 310 miles south-southeast of Kingston, Jamaica. Maximum sustained winds were 40 miles per hour, but Iota is forecast to become a hurricane before making landfall in Central America early next week.

Elsewhere, Tropical Storm Theta was holding its own at midday on Friday, with maximum sustained winds of 60 miles per hour. At that time, Theta was about 470 miles south-southeast of the Azores and is forecast to remain in the open Atlantic.