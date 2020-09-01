Florida Kicks Off September Hot And Sunny; Tracking The Tropics

Tuesday features plenty of hot sun and a few afternoon showers and storms as September begins. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 90s, but it will feel about 10 degrees hotter.

Wednesday will bring mostly sunny skies and some showers in spots from late morning into the afternoon. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the mid-90s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will see good sun, a few clouds, and mid to late afternoon showers and storms along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area can expect good sun and a few showers and storms on a brisk ocean breeze. Thursday’s highs will be in the low to mid-90s.

Friday will feature mostly sunny skies to start and periods of showers and storms in the mid to late afternoon. The east coast will see a sometimes gusty ocean breeze. Friday’s highs will be in the low to mid-90s.

Saturday’s forecast includes sun, clouds, and periods of showers and storms. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 90s.

The tropical Atlantic is usually busy in September, and this year is likely to be no exception. For starters, the low off the Carolina coast is now Tropical Depression # 15. At 5 am Tuesday, TD # 15 was located near 34.1 North, 74.4 West, and was moving northeast at 13 miles per hour. Maximum sustained winds were 35 miles per hour. TD # 15 may not make it to tropical storm strength, and it will stay far from land. But a wave in the Caribbean has a high chance of becoming a depression, and it will affect portions of Central America. As of early Tuesday, this wave still did not have a closed circulation. And finally, a disturbance over western Africa will emerge into the eastern Atlantic in a couple of days. This wave has a low chance of developing in the next several days, but we’ll keep an eye on it as it moves over the Atlantic.